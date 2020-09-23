Morning headlines: Wednesday 23rd September 2020

New mask use recommendations in the pipeline

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is reportedly preparing tighter new recommendations on wearing masks – expanding their use from public transport to indoor public spaces. Public health officials have noted a rise in infections among young people, especially in high school and so in school environments it might make sense to wear masks. There could also be new advice on wearing masks in other situations where people crowd together, for example at sports events. The possible new recommendations come as Finland saw a big jump in the number of new single-day Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday there were 149 new cases of the virus, with THL saying there have been a number of local viral clusters reported – including particularly in sports teams.

President to give virtual United Nations speech

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is to give a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly today. However this year instead of traveling to New York he’ll be delivering his remarks to world leaders remotely, via video link. It’s one of a series of speeches the president has given to the UN recently, as the organisation marks its 75th anniversary. Other Finnish ministers including Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (SDP) are also taking part in United Nations events this week during the General Assembly.

Finns consider themselves to live ecological lives

Most Finns consider that they live an ecological life, according to a new survey carried out by e2 Research and the University of Vaasa. However this poses a challenge when it comes to climate change, if people already believe they’re doing enough to reduce their emissions. Researchers found almost 25% of Finns think their way of life is completely sustainable, while half think they live a ‘somewhat’ environmentally stable lifestyle. The study finds that the older a person is, the more ecological they consider their way of life to be. People living both in the countryside, and in city centres, feel that they live a sustainable life – even those who do not take active action to fight climate change.

Nordic Defence Ministers meet, as Finland replaces international exercise

Defence Ministers from Norway, Sweden and Finland are meeting today in Lakselv / Lemmijoki in northern Norway where they’ll learn more about the local garrison. The meeting comes as Finland decides to replace next year’s international Arctic Lock exercise, scheduled to take place in June 2021, with a domestic military exercise instead. The war games were supposed to be the biggest military exercise undertaken by the Finnish Defence Forces next year with 13 partner countries and observers from the EU and NATO invited to take part. However planning for the exercise has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Viking Amorella ferry heading into harbour

The Viking Amorella ferry, which ran aground on Sunday off the Åland coast, is being towed to Långnäs harbour in Åland today. The cause of the accident has not been confirmed yet but the ship is believed to have charted a tricky route through the archipelago before the accident happened. The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority Otkes posted an update on Twitter Wednesday morning to say that investigators are looking at the significance of the waterway navigation route and any part it might have played in the accident. There were 200 passengers and 80 crew on board the ferry when it ran aground shortly before 13:00 on Sunday afternoon. Everyone was evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a cloudy start to Wednesday across much of the country. The best of the sunshine this morning is in the far northeast of Lapland around Inari and on the eastern border around Joensuu. Temperatures range from just zero degrees in parts of northern Lapland to +7°C in Oulu, +12°C in Vaasa, +10°C for Kuopio and around +12°C for the capital city region.