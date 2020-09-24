MPs call for littering fines to be doubled

The National Coalition Party politicians want to see the current fine of €100 raised to €200

Four Members of Parliament have drawn up a bill proposing that fines for littering be doubled, as a deterrent measure.

National Coalition Party MPs Saara-Sofia Sirén, Markku Eestilä, Sari Multala and Pauli Kiuru want to see the fines increased from €100 to €200.

“Throwing rubbish into nature, streets and parks is a sign of indifference and a bad attitude towards nature and natural values. A single piece of rubbish does not cause much harm yet, but the more rubbish, the bigger the problem becomes” explains Eastern Finland MP Eestilä.

The politicians say that littering is not only an eyesore, but has long-lasting harmful effects on the environment, especially items which take a long time to degrade.

“Garbage remains in nature for decades. It cause a wide range of environmental damage and can be really dangerous to animals. Toddlers may also eat rubbish left on the streets and in nature” says Sirén, an MP representing southwest Finland.

Cleaning up trash that’s strewn around on the street or in nature areas is also an added cost for municipalities, housing associations and businesses although the exact costs are difficult to quantify due to the broad spectrum of parties involved in cleaning up trash, including volunteers.

In the capital alone, the City of Helsinki spends around €3.5 million each year just to clean up the trash in parks, which the Kokoomus MPs say is unsustainable.

Municipalities around the country are in dire economic straits at the moment due to the impact of coronavirus on their budgets, and cleaning up garbage that’s not left in bins or recycled could be one area where they might be able to save costs.

A present authorities can only impose a €100 fine for minor littering violations, for example when someone intentionally throws trash on the ground.

The MPs say they now want to send a stronger message that littering is unacceptable and consider a €200 fine the right way to drive the message home.