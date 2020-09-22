Latest figures: Unemployment rising, employment weakens

The impact that coronavirus has had on Finland's economy, and especially employment, continues to be reflected in the new numbers for August.

New figures from Statistics Finland released on Tuesday morning show the position of employment has weakened, while unemployment has risen compared with the year before.

It’s further evidence of the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on Finland’s economy, and the country’s overall job situation.

Statistics Finland notes that employment and unemployment vary a lot month-to-month so it’s better to look at the overall trend year-on-year.

The overall employment rate in August stands at 71.6% falling further away from the government’s target of 75% employment.

The unemployment rate was 7.7% in August, up from 6.1% a year earlier.

According to the Statistics Finland Labor Force Survey, there were 211,000 unemployed people in August 2020 which was 42,000 more than a year earlier. Of that total, there were 110,000 unemployed men and 101,000 unemployed women.