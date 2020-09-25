Morning headlines: Friday 25th September 2020

Mask recommendations extend to almost all public spaces

Public health authorities have issued new recommendations that means wearing a mask which covers the nose and mouth is now extended to almost all public spaces. The recommendation – which is not a legally-binding order – comes as cases of coronavirus continue to rise; as infection chains become increasingly difficult to trace; as a growing proportion of positive tests are returned; as as coronavirus cases are being detected in more hospital districts than before. Nationally, Finland has entered an ‘accelerated phase’ of the epidemic with 10-25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in the last two weeks. That’s up from around 7.5 cases in the two weeks before that. Nine hospital districts meet the criteria for this ‘accelerated phase’ including Central Pohjanmaa; Central Finland; Pirkanmaa; Kanta-Häme; Päijät-Häme; Kemenlaakso; South Savo; Southwest Finland; and Uusimaa. THL’s Chief Physician Taneli Puumalainen says the low numbers of people using masks are “partly an information issue, but to a large extent this is also an attitude issue. The mask’s recommended use must be taken seriously. We should all follow it.”

Smoke warning notice issued after Pori fire

Rescue crews tackling a large fire in Pori have issued a warning about dangerous smoke. The alarm was raised in the early hours of the morning at the Aittaluoto neighbourhood waste management plant where a pile of garbage caught fire. Ten fire engines were called to the scene of the fire and the first hazard notice about thick smoke was issued around 03:00. Crews have now got the blaze under control but there is still smoke coming from the scene of the fire and could affect local residents who are being urged to stay indoors, keep their windows closed, and turn off any air conditioning units. At this time the cause of the fire is not known.

Climate change campaign picnic

The Fridays for Future climate strike movement is inviting people to take part in International Climate Strike Day on Friday. The movement was started by Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg who decided to skip school on Fridays and instead protest to raise awareness of the climate emergency. Demostrations are being held around the world both physically and online, and more than 3,000 events have been registered so far at the Fridays for Future website. In Helsinki there will be a climate picnic today taking place on the grass terrace outside Music Hall from 10:00 to 13:00.

Friday morning weather

It’s a very mixed weather picture across the country for Friday morning. The best of the sunshine is in eastern border areas, especially around Joensuu – and in the west coast around Vaasa. Elsewhere expect rain in Tampere, and for Kemi, through Enontekiö and into Kilpisjärvi, and for the northeast around Inari. Temperatures feel mild in most places with double digits the norm for Friday and into the weekend. Meteorologists are forecasting temperature highs of +20°C by Sunday afternoon.