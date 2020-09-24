Morning headlines: Thursday 24th September 2020

Decisions expected on face masks and travel

Decisions are expected today on a new regional approach towards face masks, and also on restricting travel again with Sweden and Estonia. Public health officials are due to give their latest briefing on Thursday morning on the state of the epidemic in Finland and whether there could be more recommendations being given to slow the spread of the virus. Meanwhile the government could also announce new travel restrictions for countries with high virus rates. Currently, travelers from countries with less than 25 positive Covid-19 tests per 100,000 population in the previous two weeks can come to Finland for any reason, without the need for voluntary self-isolation on arrival. However Estonia, Sweden, Germany and Norway have now exceeded this limit so new travel restrictions could be imposed, not long after they were relaxed in the case of Sweden and Norway at least.

Helsinki Mayor appeals to young people over coronavirus spread

The Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) has appealed to the city’s young people over the spread of coronavirus in the capital. In his weekly video update on the virus situation, he called on young people to strictly use masks when they’re traveling on public transport. “Using masks on a train, for example, doesn’t feel like a big deal, but it can be crucial in the bigger picture” he said. Vapaavuori also said that coronavirus is now most prevalent in people under the age of 30 and the source of infections has been bars, nightclubs and student parties. “At events organised by students, it can be said that in general security measures have been taken into account quite well. But the focus has relaxed at after-parties or bars” he says. The Mayor cautions that there could be more restrictions imposed if the virus continues to spread rapidly among Helsinki’s young adults.

After unloading, stranded ferry heads for repairs

The Viking Amorella passenger ferry, which ran aground off the coast of Åland on Sunday afternoon, will arrive at Naantali today for repairs. The ship docked at Långnäs on Wednesday while 40 cars and 40 trucks were unloaded. The vehicles which were heading for Stockholm could now be transferred onto another Viking Line ship to complete their journey. The operation to dislodge the ferry from the sandbank at Järsö island and refloat it took longer than anticipated Wednesday as it was firmly stuck on the seabed. However, the Amorella is now en route to Naantali where repairs could take up to two weeks. The ferry is being towed by a tug boat, but its own engines could be used during the voyage. The ship is expected to arrive at Naantali harbour by Thursday evening.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a hazy start to Thursday morning in many central and eastern areas, with the best of the sunshine to be found in the north of Lapland around Inari and also for Enontekiö. Expect temperatures to range from +3°C in the Arm of Finland, with a chance of rain around Kilpisjärvi, to +9°C in Oulu, +11°C for Vaasa, +12°C in Joensuu, Kuopio and down into Lapeenranta in the southeast; and +14°C for Turku and the southwest, and across Uusimaa and the capital city region.