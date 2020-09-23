Survey: Most Finns consider their lives to be ecological and sustainable

The study carried out by researchers at the University of Vaasa looked at attitudes towards climate change.

Most Finns consider that they live an ecological life, according to a new survey carried out by e2 Research and the University of Vaasa.

However this poses a challenge when it comes to climate change, if people already believe they’re doing enough to reduce their emissions.

Researchers found about 80% of Finns consider their current lifestyle to be completely or somewhat sustainable from the point of view of the environment; however about around 40% think there is a disconnect between their attitudes towards the climate crisis and their actions.

“Finland’s official climate targets would require significant emission reductions compared to today” says researcher Annu Perälä from the University of Vaasa.

“It can be challenging to motivate citizens to make big lifestyle changes if their own lives are already perceived as ecological” she adds.

When it comes to young people, often perceived as the most proactive and progressive on issues around fighting climate change, the research found that their views on the subject aren’t significantly different from the rest of the population.

“Young people are not a united group, but there is a similar range of opinions as in the rest of the population” says E2’s Ville Pitkänen.

The study also finds that the older a person is, the more ecological they consider their way of life to be. People living both in the countryside, and in city centres, feel that they live a sustainable life – even those who do not take active action to fight climate change.