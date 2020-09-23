President Niinistö at virtual UN: ‘Global challenges require global responses’

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has given a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly taking place this week in New York.

However, because of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Niinistö delivered his remarks to other world leaders remotely in a pre-recorded video message to mark the UN’s 75th anniversary.

In his speech the president highlighted the challenges that coronavirus imposes on everyone, and called for a more cohesive response to the virus as he praised the public health experts that American President Donald Trump and other US politicians have been quick to dismiss.

“A pandemic is by definition a global challenge. It requires a global response. No country is able to combat this common enemy alone. No one is safe, until all are safe” Niinistö says in his video address.

“An effective global response can only come from all of us together. From the United Nations. I would like to reiterate our unwavering support for the UN system in general, and the World Health Organization in particular, for their efforts to manage the fight against the pandemic” he added.

The president said the rapid spread of the virus had taught governments invaluable lessons about health security and preparedness; he said there had been a temptation from some quarters to act nationally, rather than internationally; and on a more positive note he said that when radical action had been required, “governments, societies and individuals wee suddenly prepared to change their behaviour.”

Addressing climate change

The president also used his speech to urge more action to combat the climate crisis, calling it an “even more persistent existential threat to humanity” than Covid-19.

He said that while many people were enduring lockdowns this year, climate change had not stopped, and urged people to look towards the post-Covid-19 era with a view to building “better and greener” by choosing to create a more sustainable future.

“Finland is ready to do its share. The Finnish Government stands firmly behind its aim to make Finland climate neutral by 2035, and thus the world´s first fossil-free welfare society. We will continue to integrate sustainable development into our state budget. We are determined to transform Finland into a socially, economically and ecologically sustainable society during this decade” President Niinistö said.

In his speech the president also touched on themes of multilateralism, and said now more than ever the world needed the United Nations – a subtle rebuke perhaps of the current US Administration which has been a frequent critic of the UN’s role.

“In addition to conflict resolution, we must invest more in conflict prevention. Every conflict avoided is one conflict less to be resolved in the future. Finland advocates the use of mediation for both purposes” the president said.

Other Finnish ministers including Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (SDP) are also taking part in United Nations events this week during the General Assembly.