Report: Estonian government to limit Finland travel

The Finnish government hasn't made any announcements yet, but the news comes from Estonia's foreign minister.

The Estonian government plans to limit travel between Estonia and Finland after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in that country.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told public broadcaster ERR that from 28th September only people traveling from Estonia to Finland for work reasons will be allowed into the country without self-isolating for 14 days.

Finnish authorities have not announced any such restrictions, but Finland is in the process of revising its whole Covid-19 travel strategy and recently raised the infection limit to allow people from countries with 25 confirmed tests per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days to visit for any reason.

Estonia’s coronavirus rate is currently above 30 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks.

“This new order will see that firstly, people who work in Finland can still go to Finland without quarantine or any restrictions. Everyone else can aslo travel to Finland, but regular travellers and tourists are obligated to self-isolate for 14 days and that could also be checked” Reinsalu tells ERR.

From the end of November Finland plans to make it possible for people from high risk coronavirus countries, like Estonia, to visit for any reason as long as they get a negative Covid-19 test within 72 days of arriving.

If they stay longer than 72 days they’ll have to self-isolate during that time and get a second negative test before continuing their visit.