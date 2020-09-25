Experts: Finland’s United Nations bid comes with diplomatic challenges

President Niinistö formally announced his country's bid to be on the UN's Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva, in a speech this week.

Finland’s bid to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council faces diplomatic challenges that mean the Nordic nation may have to adjust its foreign policy tactics if it wants to be successfully elected, then work effectively as a council member.

President Sauli Niinistö announced the intention to run for election during an address this week to the UN General Assembly in New York, delivered by video.

“In the broad value base of Finland’s foreign and security policy, human rights are at the forefront. This, and our long-term commitment to promoting human rights, is why my country is seeking a seat at the Human Rights Council from 2022 to 2024” said Niinistö.

The Human Rights Council, with its headquarters in Geneva, is supposed to protect and promote human rights issues around the world, with members elected for fixed terms on a regional basis. Finland is hoping to be elected as part of the Western Europe and Others Group WEOG, and the Nordics have often been represented by at least one country – although recently, exceptionally, both Iceland and Denmark were members for a short time together.

“Human rights are a priority of Finnish foreign policy, obviously. That’s the starting point. And when you’re a principled voice for human rights it has become sort of a national duty also to apply to the Human Rights Council” explains Katja Creutz a Senior Research Fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs FIIA.

More direct action against individual countries and governments

The work of the Human Rights Council is often controversial, with critics rightly asking how current members like Libya, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria can be champions for gender equality, LGBTQI+ rights, press freedoms and minorities when their governments often flout the rights of citizens in some or all of these areas.

Analysts say that to find balance on the council there is a need for countries like Finland and other defenders of human rights and liberal values to make their voices heard.

But that could mean Finland’s foreign policy tactics will have to change direction: it’s typically more focused on tackling thematic topics like gender equality; to be effective on the Human Rights Council Finland will have to start getting comfortable criticising other countries and governments directly.

Katja Creutz says that when the council started there was little discussion about specific countries and their human rights violations, however that started to change over the years.

“The council is doing more and more country-specific situations, dealing with these issues. So when Finland is a candidate, it also needs to take a stand on specific countries […] Finland has traditionally avoided these confrontational politics” she notes.

Another UN expert says that although the council used to be known for persistent tough scrutiny of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians, it has diversified to provided essential checks and balances on other countries too.

“The Human Rights Council is best known for taking a hard line against Israel, which makes it very unpopular in the US. The Trump administration is boycotting the body” explains Richard Gowan, UN Director for the International Crisis Group, an independent organisation that works to prevent wars.

“However, the debate over Israel obscures the fact that the Council plays an important role overseeing UN investigations of abuses in countries like Myanmar and Syria” he adds, noting that EU members have played a “significant part” in keeping the council focused on on the situation in Venezuela too.

“Finland could make a useful contribution to upholding the council’s focus on serious human rights abuses. A Biden administration would likely aim to rejoin the council and work with the EU there” Gowan says.

China is a big issue for human rights defenders

Another contentious issue that Finland would have to face, if elected to the UN Human Rights Council, is how to deal with the huge diplomatic clout of China.

The Chinese have become more active in human rights issues in recent years, working from inside the UN’s systems to mute too much criticism of their human rights record. China also of course has a legacy of vast soft power diplomacy and funding for projects which buy goodwill across much of the developing world and also in some parts of Europe.

That could be a tricky subject for Finnish diplomats and leaders, who have perfected a ‘softly softly’ approach to China without offering much criticism on a bilateral level.

“China has been challenging human rights from within” says FIIA’s Katja Creutz.

“It has been acting from within the council trying to soften up the normative language. So there is a China aspect to human rights, but we still need these defenders of human rights, to show they are binding and they can’t be watered down.”

Richard Gowan in New York also notes that the EU has been growing some muscles, and prodding China over the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

“There is a risk of friction with the Chinese in Geneva” he says.