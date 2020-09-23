THL: Stay away from public places with Covid symptoms, as virus cases increase

New guidelines on the number of people who can attend indoor and outdoor public events will be introduced from 1st October.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is urging anyone with even mild coronavirus symptoms to stay away from public spaces and gatherings.

The warning comes as public health authorities record 93 new cases of Covid-19 in Finland and two new deaths related to the virus.

There have now been 9,288 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 343 deaths in total.

The number of people admitted to hospital for treatment of coronavirus symptoms is also rising, but whereas in the spring time most people were being admitted to hospital or needed intensive care treatment in the capital city region, now the virus has spread more to other regions of the country.

There are currently nine patients in hospital for Covid-19 in HUS, and 13 patients in other hospital districts.

The new warnings come as the Regional State Administrative Agencies AVI says that from 1st October indoor and outdoor public events with more than 50 people can only take place if there’s adequate social distancing between those attending; good hand hygiene and the chance for participants to clean their hands; and the onus on organisers to insist on face coverings if they think it’s appropriate.

“In recent weeks, more and more coronavirus infections, widespread infections and mass exposures have been reported in Finland, which have led to further infections” says AVI.

“The risk of mass exposures and the spread of the disease is particularly high in situations where a large number of people come together and may end up in close contact with each other” their latest instructions say.

There’s also been calls from some healthcare officials to expand the use of face masks from public transport to other indoor spaces as well – like shops, malls and schools – however no official guidance has been announced about this yet.