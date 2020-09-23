Nordic Defence Ministers meet, as Finland postpones major international exercise

The Arctic Lock exercise will be rescheduled with only Finnish assets taking part, instead of thousands of foreign military personnel as originally planned.

Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen (SDP) is in northern Norway today, meeting with his counterparts from Sweden and Norway for talks.

The trio are in Laksel, Lemmijoki, in northern Norway where they’ll discuss Nordic defence cooperation and regional security, as well as learning more about the local garrison.

The visit comes as the Ministry of Defence announced its plans to replace next year’s Arctic Lock international military exercise, with a domestic war games instead.

Arctic Lock was supposed to take place in June 2021, the biggest military exercise in the Defence Forces’ calendar, with 13 partner countries and thousands of foreign military personnel from NATO and the EU invited to take part.

However, planning for the exercise has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“International training is important, but in this situation it is even more important to keep the coronavirus under control” says Kaikkonen in a statement.

“It is therefore justified to replace Arctic Lock with a national exercise” he says, adding that authorities will look at holding a major international exercise later in the 2020s instead.

The new plans for Arctic Lock include 15,000 participants from the Finnish Defence Forces. The exercise had already hit the headlines under its original name “Arctic Fox” which was changed after organisers realised it was similar to Germany’s plans for a Lapland attack during World War II.