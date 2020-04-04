News Now Finland begins national cooperation project to share accurate coronavirus journalism

The community service initiative during the coronavirus crisis aims to reach people in communities across Finland, who might not understand Finnish or Swedish.

News Now Finland has joined forces with a number of the country’s leading regional newspapers to share accurate journalism about coronavirus in English.

The cooperation began on Friday, and sees a daily round-up of national Covid-19 news shared with seven Finnish-language newspapers and two Swedish-language newspapers. The round-ups are shared each evening from Monday to Friday on the newspapers’ websites.

“The coronavirus crisis creates an uncertain time for many people in Finland, and we believe that access to reliable, accurate information is important for everyone” says News Now Finland Managing Editor David Mac Dougall.

“Partnering with strong local newsrooms during these exceptional weeks and months gives us all the opportunity to reach more people” he adds.

The round-ups are curated with the latest Finnish coronavirus developments; as well as original journalism from News Now Finland reporters, telling the stories of people and communities making a difference in unprecedented circumstances.

The launch partners for the coronavirus news project include Lännen Media affiliates Turun Sanomat; Hämeen Sanomat; Ilkka-Pohjalainen; Länsi-Suomi; Keskipohjanmaa, Forssan Lehti and Kainuun Sanomat; and HSS Media’s Vasabladet and Österbotten Tidning.

“In times of trouble, we’re publishing this daily round-up of Finnish coronavirus news in English as a public service for our regions’ people who do not read Finnish or Swedish” explains Lännen Media Editor-in-Chief Matti Posio.

News Now Finland launched in autumn 2017 and reaches more than 750,000 people every month across digital platforms, with national news updates and award-winning independent journalism.