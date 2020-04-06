Slush 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Organisers say they will refocus efforts to help startups during the whole year rather than just for the few days while the conference is taking place.

This year’s Slush startup event, set to be held in November, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers made the announcement on Monday afternoon and say that startups are facing “unprecedented challenges” with help needed more than ever.

“We don’t know how the global coronavirus pandemic will evolve, what will happen over the next couple of weeks, let alone in November” says CEO Miika Huttunen, who was only appointed to the role in February.

“While the annual main event here in Helsinki has always been our crown jewel, and the highlight of the year for our community, we have made the decision not to organize the Slush 2020 event” he adds.

Huttunen says canceling so far in advance was the responsible thing to do, and that the Slush organisation will now refocus to helping entrepreneurs during the coming months.

“We’ll focus all of our efforts on finding the best possible ways to help founders struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that during times like these, Slush can help startups 365 days of the year instead of just the two days in November” the new CEO explains.

The first Slush event took place in 2008 and has since grown to be one of the biggest startup and tech-focused events in Europe, attracting thousands of people to the Finnish capital every year in late autumn.

