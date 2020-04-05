Kela re-opens helplines in Arabic, Somali and Russian

The phone services was discontinued after Christmas, but now with more people needing help during the coronavirus crisis, they're opening up again in three languages.

The Social Insurance Institution Kela is re-opening its minority language helplines in Arabic, Somali and Russian to help cope with an influx of calls during the coronavirus crisis.

Kela had previously closed those services after Christmas saying they had challenges organising the day-to-day work of the helplines, which at that time assisted around 2,000 people every month. However, about a quarter of the calls were going unanswered.

Now, the services will be started again three days per week Monday, Wednesday and Friday 09:00 – 12:00. The numbers are:

Arabic 020 6344 902

Somali 020 6344 905

Russian 020 6344 901

Kela already offers phone help in Finnish, Swedish and English; and the full website is available in those languages plus three Sámi languages and easy Finnish. There is also information available online in Russian; Estonian; Kurdish; Arabic, Farsi, Somali; and Finnish and Swedish sign language via videos.