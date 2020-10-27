Finland beat Scotland 1-0 in Helsinki Euro 2022 clash

The win puts Finland on top of qualifying Group E with 13 points from 5 games.

The Finnish women’s national football team won their Euro 2022 qualifier match in Helsinki on Tuesday night, beating pre-match favourites Scotland 1-0.

The only goal of the game came from Eveliina Summanen in the 49th minute with the the 20-year old, who plays her club football at Kristianstads DFF in Sweden, clashing with a Scottish defender before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Head Coach Anna Signeul, who used to coach the Scottish side until 2017, said after the match she thought the goal was “brilliant.”

“I think it was an intense game, two good teams I think, and yeah it started off with a high tempo then it calmed down a bit” said Signeul.

“I think we played well and had it quite under control but we had quite much ball possession in the first half but we just lost the ball a little bit unnecessarily in the middle of the park then they could attack. But then when we’re winning one zero with a fantastic finish from Eveliina Summanen, brilliant!” she exclaimed.

Tuesday night’s victory puts the Finns on top of Group E with 13 points from five games – ahead of Portugal, Scotland, Albania and Cyprus.

The team is back in Euro 2022 action again on 1st December when they face Scotland in the return leg of the fixture in Edinburgh.