WATCH: Spectacular last gasp goal seals Helmarit win in Scotland

A last gasp goal in the 95th minute of the game sealed victory for the Finnish women’s national football team 0-1 against Scotland in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

With the win, Helmarit have put themselves at the top of their European Championship qualifying group.

The teams were 0-0 after 90 minutes of play, with pre-tournament favourites Scotland, who played in last year’s World Cup, failing to capitalise on the pressure they put the Finns under.

Then substitute Amanda Rantanen was brought on in the 94th minute of the game into stoppage time, making her national team debut in spectacular style.

After receiving a long pass up the field, Rantanen kicked the ball at the Scottish goal keeper who deflected it; the ball bounced back at Rantanen again, hitting her in the face, and rebounded into the back of the net.

It was all over seconds later when the referee’s whistle blew. The win puts Finland at the top of their group, on the same points as Portugal but ahead on goal difference. With the victory, Helmarit secured a place in the qualifiers, with the group stage finals against Portugal and Cyprus scheduled to take place in February.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE FINNISH GOAL: