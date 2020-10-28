Morning headlines: Wednesday 28th October 2020

Finland’s Somali community uses soap opera to communicate Covid-19 messages

Members of Finland’s Somali community are using a home-made soap opera, and a fact-driven TV talk show in their public health toolbox to promote greater Covid-19 awareness. Harnessing the power of television is just one aspect of a project called Caawinaad – which means Helping in Somali – that also uses social media, a helpline, and in-person meetings to reach as many people as possible with accurate information and advice about the pandemic. “Over 18,000 have watched the first episode, out of a community of 20,000 so you can see it’s getting through” says project leader Yusuf M. Mubarak. The first episode of the soap opera, released in September, features actors from Finland’s Somali community working through the question of whether someone should travel during the pandemic, and the importance of prevention at parties and other gatherings. could visit a mosque after returning from a trip to Dubai – or if they should self isolate. In the end, the characters call the Somali-language helpline for more advice. Read more about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Finland’s Somali community at our original story here.

Government to meet on cyber attack ID issues

Finnish government ministers are meeting this evening for their regular ‘night school’ session, with the Vastaamo cyber attack and blackmail attempts on the agenda. They’re looking at the possibility of whether people who had their personal mental health information compromised could be allowed to change their official ID numbers. Police have described the hacking operation as “exceptional by Finnish standards because of the sensitive nature of the information disseminated online.” Tens of thousands of confidential patient records, including conversations with therapists, might have been taken by hackers in at least two security breaches at Vastaamo, a private mental health services company that operates in 20 Finnish cities. On Tuesday, Helsinki District Court put a temporary freeze on the assets of Vastaamo’s former CEO Ville Tapio and his parents, who used to hold a majority stake in the business, after papers were filed by the parent company of an investment group that bought them out. Read more at our story here.

More victims call Zero Line soon after violent attack

A new study looking at the operations of the Zero Line domestic violence helpline finds that an increasing number of people are calling very soon after an attack. The service helps people who have experienced, or who are at risk of, partner violence within a relationship. Within the first 2.5 years it’s been operating Zero Line received around 10,300 calls with a third of the people calling the line as their first destination for help with the violence. In the first year the line was up and running about two out of five people called within a day of experiencing violence but now the number is up to three out of five people calling within a day and looking for help.

Finland victory over Scotland in Euro 2022 qualifier

The Finnish women’s national football team won their Euro 2022 qualifier match in Helsinki on Tuesday night, beating pre-match favourites Scotland 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Eveliina Summanen in the 49th minute with the the 20-year old, who plays her club football at Kristianstads DFF in Sweden, clashing with a Scottish defender before putting the ball in the back of the net at close range. Head Coach Anna Signeul, who used to coach the Scottish side until 2017, said after the match she thought the goal was “brilliant.” Tuesday night’s victory puts the Finns on top of Group E with 13 points from five games – ahead of Portugal, Scotland, Albania and Cyprus.

Wednesday morning weather

Autumn is the season for unstable weather patterns, and it’s no different for Wednesday morning with another mixed forecast. The best of the sunshine is in the far north of Lapland around Inari, and also in the capital city region although the sun peeks out from behind the clouds in Turku, Tampere and Jyväskylä as well – although expect rain showers too in Central Finland this morning. There’s rain in the forecast for the eastern border region from Joensuu down to Lappeenranta, and temperatures range from a chilly -4°C in northwest Lapland to +11°C in Hanko in the south.