GALLERY: Autumn brings mushroom explosion to Finland’s forests

This month Espoo-based wildlife photographer Paul Stevens looks at the weird and wonderful mushrooms which are growing all across the country at this time of year.

Late summer and early autumn is the time when the hidden mycorrhizae of the forest

produce their fruiting bodies that are better known as mushrooms – but not all of them are edible.

Fungi are very important organisms in ecosystems. They are the recyclers that consume dead and dying organic material. Also for many mighty trees like pine, spruce and birch, fungi can be a n important partner.

The mycorrhizae of some species of fungus extend the roots of the trees, allowing them to gather more nutrients from a wider area. In return the trees supply the fungus with sugars that they have produced through photosynthesis.

This symbiotic relationship is very important for the health of the forest and without the fungi trees would not grow so well.

In some types of forest the mycorrhizae are so abundant that they connect individual trees together, allowing the trees to share chemical messages and nutrients between each other.

Some fungi are full parasites and may eventually kill their host, while others only grow in fallen, rotting trees breaking down the cellulose of the wood and slowly releasing the nutrients into the soil.

There are also fungi that parasitise other fungi or their fruiting bodies.

Many mushrooms are edible and some so tasty they are a sought after delicacies. However, many are poisonous even to the point of being deadly.

Some edible and poisonous species look similar, making it even harder to pick the right one.

Mushroom picking is a popular pastime in Finland, but just make sure you know which mushrooms are safe and good to eat, otherwise you might end up in hospital.

This gallery comes from the lens of Espoo-based wildlife photographer Paul Stevens. Follow him on Instagram and Facebook.