Finland’s rugby champions crowned, despite disrupted Covid-19 season

The sport is a virologist's nightmare with prolonged skin-on-skin contact, heavy breathing and sweating with opponents in game plays.

Finland’s domestic rugby season came to a climax this weekend after a summer season curtailed by coronavirus restrictions.

Although other sports have started their competitions again – like football, ice hockey, Finnish baseball and floorball – rugby is unique in the amount of prolonged skin-on-skin contact; close-quarters heavy breathing and sweating with opponents in physical game plays; and the impossibility of maintaining any semblance of distancing on the pitch.

In short: a game can easily resemble a petri dish.

At Otaniemi on Saturday however Tampere emerged victors in the women’s championship beating Turku Swans 26-24.

“It was great. Last year we had a tough year and this year we really stepped up the game and it feels good” says Tampere scrum half Heidi Ovaska.

In the men’s final defending champions Helsinki Warriors were beaten 40-29 by cross-town rivals Helsinki Rugby Club.

An earlier relegation/promotion fixture between Jyväskylä and Pori saw the Central Finland side retain their place in the championship for 2021 with a win over the west coast team, who topped the lower division during the regular season.

Coronavirus restrictions disrupted the season

Like other sports rugby in Finland has been severely hampered by the coronavirus epidemic. During the spring pre-season training was suspended in line with government rules, which meant several months of inactivity for players at clubs from Oulu to Espoo.

“Normally we would kick off in the middle of May and play through until the end of September. But obviously because of coronavirus there was a lot of speculation about if we would start in June, end of June, July or August or would we have no season at all” explains Stephen Whittaker, Technical Director at the Finnish Rugby Union SRL.

When amateur sports were allowed to resume in early summer a ‘return to rugby’ protocol was put in place, combining best practice from the sport’s governing body in Europe with Finnish regulations. It meant no physical contact for the first two weeks of training, and more contact building up after that; good hand hygiene and disinfecting the balls and other equipment.

“As the season goes we played half of the regular season, so everybody just played each other once and it’s been pretty good” says Whittaker.

There were still coronavirus casualties however: Jyväskylä forfeited a game against Tallinn side Kalev, because they didn’t want to travel to Estonia; a game in Eastern Finland was canceled after a possible coronavirus exposure on the team; while the Division 1 semi-final was called off earlier in September after a player tested positive.

Despite the disrupted summer, there is a healthier outlook for the sport in Finland.

“The level of competition is still good and the amount of players we have has grown by 5% over last year’s numbers” says SRL’s Stephen Whittaker.

“We have more playing now in this half season than we did in the whole of last season.”