Report: American officials lied to Congress over Finnish journalist’s award

The final report shows from the US State Department shows that officials in Washington DC, and the US Ambassador in Helsinki, were worried Jessikka Aro could politicise her award on stage with Melania Trump.

A new report by the US State Department’s Office of Inspector General found that American officials lied to Congress about the reasons for revoking a prestigious award for a Finnish journalist.

Investigative reporter Jessikka Aro, known for her work exposing Russian-backed online propaganda operations known as ‘troll farms’, had been informed she would be receiving an International Women of Courage Award in March 2019. However, at the last minute Aro was told it wouldn’t be happening after all – even though the American Embassy in Helsinki had helped her with travel arrangements and a visa application.

At the time a State Department official in the US claimed there had been a miscommunication, that Aro had been incorrectly told about the award in the first place, and that she had never been one of the finalists.

However the new official report finds the only reason the award was rescinded was Aro’s social media posts critical of President Donald Trump.

What’s the background to this story?

When Aro was proposed for the award by the US Embassy in Helsinki one of the vetting criteria was to examine her social media postings. It seems that some Trump-critical comments were overlooked in the first review, and only picked up later.

Initially officials in Washington DC didn’t think she was a strong enough candidate to be shortlisted, citing “the relatively short amount of time she had been engaged in the relevant work, because there were already several strong candidates from the [Europe] region, and because they believed she had not demonstrated the same level of heroism as some of the other nominees” according to the new report.

By the middle of February 2019 there were stronger concerns about Aro’s suitability for the award based on her social media posts, including whether the might use the ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump to make “a political statement.”

Although American diplomats in Helsinki cautioned that it could be more problematic to rescind the award at short notice, they were overruled by senior officials in Washington.

The current US Ambassador Robert Pence agreed with that decision, saying the risk of embarrassment to the First Lady and the State Department was too great to have Aro appear on stage at the awards ceremony.

Officials lied to Congress

When news that Aro would not be getting an International Women of Courage Award became public knowledge, American officials drafted talking points to claim there were more impressive nominees on the short list, without mentioning Aro’s social media posts.

Press guidance drawn up by the State Department specifically said the decision to withdraw the award was not connected to Aro’s “publicly stated opinions about the current US administration” while a spokesperson said the situation had been a “mistake” and a “regrettable error.”

In questions put to the State Department by Members of Congress about the situation, specifically asking whether Aro’s social media postings critical of President Trump were a reason for her award to be rescinded, officials said there were a number of errors made in the process, rather than stating more truthfully – as the Office of Inspector General report now shows – that it was her social media posts which were the problem.