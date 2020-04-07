Morning headlines: Tuesday 7th April 2020

Government announces new border restrictions

The government has announced a tightening of Finland’s northern borders with Norway and Sweden until the middle of May. The aim is to reduce cross-border movements to only travel for work that is strictly necessary. Employees must now carry a certificate from their employer stating that the work is essential. Anyone arriving across the border from Sweden or Norway into Finland must follow Finnish healthcare instructions and go into quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine requirement doesn’t apply to essential medical or rescue personnel, or freight truck drivers. Authorities have also recommended that all ferry tickets between Finland and Estonia, Sweden and Germany be suspended from 11th April with the exception of goods and freight transport. Ministers say they are prepared to impose further restrictions on border traffic if necessary.

Åland medical capacities being strengthened

The government has also announced on Tuesday morning a plan to strengthen the healthcare capacity in Åland. Swedish-speaking doctors will be transferred from the mainland to Mariehamn to help boost capacity at the main hospital. The FinnsHEMS helicopter in Turku will also serve Åland. Air ambulance pilots, doctors and other medical and rescue personnel are considered as essential workers and not required to go into quarantine when they arrive.

Latest coronavirus numbers

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL reports there are now 2,308 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland. A rise in virus numbers reflects an increase in the number of patients being tested every day. More than 33,000 tests have been carried out since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Finland at the end of January. THL says that testing capacity will be increased to more than 4,000 samples per day “in the coming weeks.” Across the country the number of people needing hospital treatment for coronavirus has risen to 228, with 81 patients in intensive care.

More fishing licenses sold

The idea of some alone-time amid the coronavirus outbreak seems to have spurred more people to take up fishing. Metsähallitus reports that the mild winter, and coronavirus, are behind a 25% rise in the amount of revenues collected for fishing licenses in the first three months of the year. The number of permits bought started to go up sharply in March when the state of emergency came into force – and in particular during the second half of the month there were 60% more fisheries management fees collected than the year before.

Alcohol consumption, and imports, down last year

The total amount of alcohol consumed in Finland, and the amount of booze being imported into the country, both fell during 2019. According to new statistics released Tuesday total booze consumption dropped by 3.9% last year. And domestic sales of alcoholic beverages also fell by 2.5%. Experts say the decline in total consumption was seen at Alko stores and also with reduced sales at supermarkets and restaurants.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a bright, mild and sunny start to Tuesday morning across much of the country – although it’s cloudy in Lapland to start the day. Temperatures range from -2°C in northwest Lapland, with the chance of light snow flurries around Kilpisjärvi, to +3°C in Oulu, +5°C in Vaasa, +6°C down the Ostrobothnia coast into Turku and the southwest, Åland, Uusimaa and the capital city region.