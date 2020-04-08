Porvoo fire destroys old music school building

Fire crews had to rip the roof off the wooden building to tackle the blaze inside.

A large wooden building in the centre of Porvoo has been destroyed by an early morning fire.

Rescue crews were alerted around 05:00 on Wednesday morning to the fire at the intersection of Raatihuoneenkatu and Linnakoskenkatu and when they arrived at the scene found the building already engulfed.

At the peak, there were 13 fire trucks responding to the blaze and the focus of firefighters’ efforts then was to stop the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“At this moment the whole building is totally destroyed” says Ilkka Eskelinen from Eastern Uusimaa Rescue Department.

“We had to rip the roof off and damage the building pretty badly to get the fire put down” he tells News Now Finland.

The wooden building, which had previously been used as a music school but was currently unoccupied, was badly damaged by the fire and with water damage. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Traffic around the area in Porvoo was disrupted for several hours on Wednesday morning with both roads closed near the site of the rescue department clean-up operation and there was also smoke in Porvoo town centre.

The fire department says they and the police are investigating the cause of the blaze.