Winter storm Aapo leaves thousands without power

Winter storm Aapo has blown through Finland leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.
Some 55,000 households are cut off, with the worst affected areas in Kanta-Häme where 32,000 homes were left without power on Thursday evening.
A thick blanket of snow has left poor driving conditions in many parts of eastern and Central Finland. The far north where temperatures are down around -15°C on Thursday evening, and in the south with temperature above freezing, escaped the worst of the snow.
In the Tampere region there have been a dozen car crashes reported, with at least one person seriously injured. Rescue crews in Pirkanmaa received around 40 emergency calls to incidents such as fallen trees.
Bad weather in South Savo has left trucks stuck in at least places on highways 5 and 23 with rescue services predicting that they’ll be responding to call-outs due to the storm until Thursday morning.
A deep low pressure moves to the east with wind speeds and precipitation easing off overnight. In southern coastal areas and out at sea the winds are still strong causing storm conditions.