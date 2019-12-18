Winter storm Aapo leaves thousands without power

Up to 55,000 households had their electricity supplies cut off on Thursday evening due to snow, high winds and storm conditions.

Winter storm Aapo has blown through Finland leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.

Some 55,000 households are cut off, with the worst affected areas in Kanta-Häme where 32,000 homes were left without power on Thursday evening.

A thick blanket of snow has left poor driving conditions in many parts of eastern and Central Finland. The far north where temperatures are down around -15°C on Thursday evening, and in the south with temperature above freezing, escaped the worst of the snow.

In the Tampere region there have been a dozen car crashes reported, with at least one person seriously injured. Rescue crews in Pirkanmaa received around 40 emergency calls to incidents such as fallen trees.