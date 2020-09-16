Weather warning as autumn storm Aila brings rain, strong winds and high seas

A low pressure front moves over Åland and the Gulf of Bothnia over the next 24 hours into mainland Finland as well, before weakening.

There’s weather warnings in place today as a low pressure front moves through Åland and the west coast with severe winds forecast for the Gulf of Bothnia this afternoon.

Meteorologists say autumn storm Aila is similar to winter storm Aapeli of early 2019 which caused mass power outages and damage to trees across large parts of the region.

“The storm is exceptionally strong compared to the season. Typically, such severe low-pressure storms occur later in the fall and winter” says meteorologist Ville Siiskonen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute FMI.

“On land, the trees still have leaves and the ground is frost-free, which makes this storm potentially more serious than other winter storms” he adds.

The storm is also associated with heavy rainfall, which is concentrated in the central part of the country and in the southern parts of Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. More than 40mm of rain is expected in some areas from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

During Thursday, the rainfall will move southeast and weaken, and FMI cautions that the forecast is still subject to uncertainties regarding the area of ​​impact of the strongest storm winds.