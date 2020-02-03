Warm winter: January sets new weather records across the country

Many parts of the country were much more mild than usual, with some locations recorded temperatures over +9°C in January.

Warm winter temperatures in January mean that many parts of Finland saw new weather records being set.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute January was unseasonably mild for much of the country from the southern tip in Hanko up to around Oulu.

“For some of the observation stations, the previous record was broken by more than two degrees” explains meteorologist Pauli Jokinen.

For about 60% of Finland’s territory, January ended with the most mild measurements ever recorded and some spots saw the temperatures reach 7 or 8 degrees warmer than usual.

“The average January temperature in many areas corresponded to typical March and April conditions” says Jokinen.

The average temperature across the whole of Finland was the second warmed on record – beaten only by 1925 which was exceptionally mild.

In addition to average temperature records, the highest individual temperatures were also broken in January for 16 long-term observation stations in southern and central areas.

The highest temperature recorded in January was +9.2°C in Jomala, Turku and Kruunupyy. The lowest temperature was noted in Kevojärvi in Utsjoki where the thermometer dropped down to -38.8°C towards the end of the month.

Warm temperatures across the Nordics

It wasn’t just Finland which experienced an unusually mild start to the year.

Meteorologist Mika Rantanen notes that Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen joined Helsinki in being snow-free during most of January – although there was 3cm of snow recorded in Oslo on the last day of the month.

And for the first time on record, the four biggest Nordic capitals recorded temperatures above freezing every day of the month in January.

