Spring weather on the way this week, but watch out for ‘takatalvi’

With some cool days still ahead in March, meteorologists say don't put your winter clothes into storage just yet!

Meteorologists are forecasting spring-like weather on the way this week, but the fairer conditions come with the warning of ‘takatalvi’ or ‘winter backlash’ still ahead.

On Sunday one of mainland Finland’s most southerly weather stations near Hanko recorded its warmest ever February day at +9.1°C.

The weather station at Tvärminne on the south coast has been recording conditions since 1962 and meteorologist Mika Rantanen says the temperature is “more like April than February.”

On Friday the temperature in Åland rose to +9.8°C but the warmer conditions won’t last long.

“Although the end of February and beginning of March appears to be warm, like spring, it is not worth putting winter clothes into storage” says Foreca meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas.

“Statistically, March is still a winter month in the whole country, although the thermal spring usually begins in southern Finland towards the end of the month” he notes.

Low atmospheric pressure in the forecast for the second week of March brings with it colder temperatures again, particularly for Lapland and by the third week of the month the forecasters says the north will look colder than usual.

Mäntykannas says: “Based on this forecast, the thermal winter seems to continue throughout the country, and there is no reason to expect an early spring.”