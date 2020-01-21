Snow sculptors in Vaasa forced to use sand due to warm winter

The annual competition looked like it might not go ahead with no snow on the ground - until organisers had a creative idea.

An annual snow sculpting competition in Vaasa Market Square has had to swap snow for sand.

The competition is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon, but because of the lack of snow, organisers made the decision to bring in piles of sand instead.

“Usually we have snow this time of year. Right now we have minus degrees, and in Lapland they have a lot of snow but in the coast we don’t have any” explains Max Jansson, Managing Director at Vaasa Region Tourism.

The event is being staged by Vaasa University students and Visit Vaasa, and each attracts dozens of student competitors to create the sand/snow sculptures.

“We wondered what should we do, because we have to have this competition. So then we thought what if we use sand and everyone said yes! So that’s why we use sand” Jansson tells News Now Finland.