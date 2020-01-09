Record snowfall keeps Lapland looking like a winter wonderland

The north has more snow than usual, while central and southern areas have much less or none at all.

Visitors to Lapland have the opportunity to experience a proper snowy winter with a record amount of snowfall blanketing the region.

In many places there’s 90cm of snow – for example today in Sodankylä there’s 89cm and in Kittilä 88cm have been recorded, around 30cm more than usual.

“It’s a record for the time of year” says Meteorologist Anniina Valtonen at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Typically in January Lapland really does not have snow cover above 80cm. Such snowfall occurs once every thirty years” she explains.

The deeper-than-usual accumulation is because the first snows came early in autumn 2019.

“The reason why there’s currently so much snow, is that the snowfall started already in October and never melted away” says Valtonen

“The first snowfall comes generally in October, but usually it melts away at that time. Enduring snowfall doesn’t however come usually until November or December” she tells News Now Finland.

It is also noteworthy that in Lapland the temperature has remained constantly cold, while in southern and central Finland the low pressure from the south has kept the weather warm and wet.

“In central Finland, for example, the situation is completely different. There is about 20 to 35 cm less snow than usual and in southern Finland there should normally be about 15 cm of snow already at this point” says FMI’s Anniina Valtonen.