Helpers served up classic Finnish Christmas lunches of ham, veggies and mustard to thousands of guests of the Hursti Foundation at Mesukeskus.

A small army of volunteers gave up part of their Christmas Eve on Tuesday to serve thousands of meals at Helsinki’s Mesukeskus.

The lunches were provided to guests of the Hursti Foundation, which welcomes homeless people, those on low incomes, or people who would otherwise be alone at this time of year to enjoy Christmas lunch.

