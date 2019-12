Speaking from his home in Finnish Lapland, Santa Claus has a message for children and adults alike.

With festivities in full swing all around the world, Santa Claus has three words he would like everyone to use more this Christmas.

Speaking from his home in Finnish Lapland, Santa says he hopes that people have had a very nice year, but this Christmas he wants people to think about each other.

“Think about other people’s feelings and thoughts, and please use kind and friendly words” he says.

So what are those words Santa would like to hear?

Watch the video to find out more: