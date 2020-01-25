WATCH: Lions, dragons and fireworks in Helsinki signal Chinese New Year

Thousands of people came out in Helsinki to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The Year of the Rat launched with a firework display over the China-themed area with red pavilions, a golden pagoda and traditional red lanterns.

Chinese culture took to the stage with Peking Opera performances, music and performances of Southern lion dancing, Northern lion dancing and dragon dancing.

In between events there were lots of stalls selling Chinese food, and the chance to find out more about the activities of the Chinese community in Finland.

