WATCH: Helsinki Herring Market brings coastal food traditions to the capital

Despite the coronavirus restrictions and fewer tourists than usual, fishing boats from Finland's coastal communities came to Helsinki for the annual market, a tradition that dates back to 1743.

Every autumn fishing boats from along the southern coast and Archipelago – from Kotka to Åland – make their way to the capital city’s Market Square to sell their fish, and other homemade products, to the public.

Many of the same vendors have been taking part in the market for generations, since the days when it provided an essential economic boost at the end of fishing season.

“I’ve been here for three years now, this is my third year, and the captain has been here for 35 years and his father before him” explains Ville Siivonen, working on a fishing boat from Åland.

It took the crew three days to sail to Helsinki, and they’re selling cold smoked salmon, herring products and traditional dark Archipelago bread.

“It’s like the way to get money for the winter, because in winter for the business you can’t fish like in the summer, so here you can get your winter money, how you can survive through the winter” he tells News Now Finland.

Another one of the vendors has a long association with the market. Veli-Pekka Alakorva has been coming for almost three decades, since he was just a boy, with his grandfather fishing for the award-winning products they’ve got on sale.

“Twenty seven years I’ve been selling here. Herring, salmon, white fish, bread” says Alakorva.

His 81-year old grandfather is one of the oldest active fishermen in Kotka and went out twice last week to catch herring, which has already made its way to the stall for sale to customers at the market.

However with the impact of coronavirus, some of the festivities at this year’s event have been scaled back and Alakorva says he’s noticed the difference.

“I think not much people are coming” to the market, he says. “No tourists.”

This year in an attempt to boost attendance a new Archipelago Market was set up across the street from the main Herring Market near the Havis Amanda statue, featuring seasonal foods and craft stalls. Nearby restaurants in the Tori Quarter also had menu items featuring herrings.

“Outside in Helsinki of course a little are coming, but last year I think five times, eight times more people here” says Veli-Pekka Alakorva.

Sustainable fishing helps the Baltic Sea

As one of the oldest traditional events in Finland, the Herring Market fuses old Archipelago customs with modern food culture.

And it’s also highlighting the role sustainable fishing can play to keep the Baltic Sea healthy.

“The Helsinki Baltic Herring Market is an established platform for promoting the fishing livelihood, health of the Baltic Sea, and enjoyment of Baltic herring and other cyprinids” explains Susa Nokelainen, the festival’s producer.

“The cyprinid fishery” – a family of fish which includes herring – “helps combat the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea, so eating Baltic herring actually protects the environment” she says.

Eutrophication is one of the biggest issues facing the Baltic Sea, but what is it?

Eutrophication happens when large amounts of nutrient runoff or sewage goes into the water, and acts as fertilizer for algae, which flourishes in these conditions. When the algae dies, it sinks to the bottom and is consumed by bacteria and animals, consuming oxygen, until all the oxygen in that part of the sea is gone and not capable of supporting life any more.

Campaigners have been working to reduce the amount of runoff into the sea, and repair the oxygen-free dead zone to bring them back to life.

