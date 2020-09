It's been serving traditional Danish smørrebrød open sandwiches in Helsinki's Töölö neighbourhood since 1964 but now the owners are looking for a new caretaker of their vintage restaurant.

But now the owners of Tanskalainen Voileipä are hoping to retire, and would like to sell their unique restaurant to someone with an appreciation for the vintage interiors, and 100-year old family recipes.

