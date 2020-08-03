LISTEN: Summer Podkäst episode 4 out now

On this week's show we're talking about Centre Party politics, running towards the Tokyo Olympics, and the most authentic Italian pizza in Finland.

The new episode of our summer Podkäst is available now wherever you listen to your podcast content.

On this week’s show Centre Party leader Katri Kulmuni talks about her summer ‘listening tour’ where she’s been meeting hundreds of voters across the country – she also talks about the challenges to her leadership, and why she felt she had to resign as finance minister earlier this spring.

Hurdler Annimari Korte has her sights set on the rescheduled Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics after hitting the qualifying time at each of her meets this summer – making her the fastest Finnish woman ever to run 100m hurdles.

And there’s only two places in Finland where you can get authentic and certified Neopolitan-style pizza: we’re talking with Sami Benamed from Via Tribunali about what makes his pizzas so special.

