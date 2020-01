These woodpeckers, jays, magpies and tits bring a splash of brightly coloured feathers to the snowy forest landscape.

It might be the warmest winter for a decade in Finland, but there’s still been some record snowfalls in Lapland, and plenty of winter wildlife to spot.

These colourful birds really stand out against the snow, and add a splash of black, red and green to the forest landscape.

This gallery of birds in Lapland comes from the lens of Espoo-based wildlife photographer Paul Stevens.