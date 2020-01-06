GALLERY: Explore Lux Festival in spectacular detail

Tens of thousands of people have walked on the Lux Festival route through the streets of Helsinki already this year. The annual arts festival runs through Wednesday 8th January and lights up the nights during the darkest time of the year, already attracting a record-breaking 80,000 people on its first night.

There’s nine main art installations in a path that begins at Senate Square and goes through Hakkaniemi to Tokoinranta shore.

The whole festival is carbon neutral, and even one of the biggest installations – a fire tornado – is powered with bio fuel.

These pictures from Helsinki-based photographer Federico Posch show some spectacular details from Lux, the installations, and how light makes the whole city glow in early January.