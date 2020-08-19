GALLERY: Discover Helsinki’s renovated Olympic Stadium

Take a look at some of the new facilities and features of this iconic Finnish landmark, which has just undergone a €300 million makeover.

Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium – designed in the 1930s, and host of the 1952 summer games – has been given an impressive new makeover.

The four-year renovation project cost €300 million and sees much of the original architecture retained, while modernising touches bring the venue into the 21st century.

The most obvious change to the stadium is the addition of a new roof which covers most of the spectator seats which were exposed before – only one section of the original stadium was covered – and those old wooden seats have been replaced by new wood-plastic composite chairs. There are a few gaps in the timber roof coverage, a necessity to retain some of the original architectural features.

Excavations have moved storage and logistics underground, freeing up space around the stadium, which hosted the 1952 Summer Olympic Games. There’s also impressive new facilities for competitors, spectators and media inside the stadium and a brand new running track which meets the highest international standards for athletics events.