New Finnish robot drives to clean up the dirty business of street sweeping

Kuopio-based Trombia Technologies has developed an autonomous vehicle as powerful as a traditional street sweeper truck, but with zero carbon emissions.

A company from Kuopio has invented a new type of autonomous street sweeper that’s as powerful as a traditional truck, but has zero carbon emissions and very little noise pollution. It runs on electric batteries and tackles Finland’s seasonal grit problems without using water to dampen down the dust pollutants.

The new Trombia Free represents the sort of green technology project the government and European Union would like to see more of: an environmentally-friendly replacement for a noisy, polluting machine; and a company with international export potential that creates new jobs.

While other self-driving street sweepers have already been developed, notably in China, they’re much smaller with less muscles than the new Finnish invention: which looks like a Roomba on steroids.

“It’s a high powered sweeper. It can do the job of a sweeper truck instead of just a sausage paper picker-up at the market place. It’s a heavy duty sweeper” explains Antti Nikkanen, President and CEO of Trombia Technologies.

While the Trombia is designed to operate autonomously – either following a pre-programmed cleaning route, or by using on-board lidar technology to generate a picture of its surroundings – the relevant laws on autonomous vehicles haven’t yet caught up with the technology.

So for the time being the machine, about the size of a VW Golf and using Nissan Leaf batteries for power, is best suited to controlled private environments until it can be let loose on city streets at operating speeds up to 14km per hour.

Further down the line Antti Nikkanen has a very clear vision of where his green cleaner needs to be operating.

“The first target actually is all the smart city projects around the world. That’s really where we want to be at. You can imagine all these cities having these special projects where they want to test, and those areas have to be cleaned” he tells News Now Finland outside Oodi Central Library in Helsinki where the Trombia Free was being demonstrated.

“Smart ports, smart airports, and one player that is a very important customer segment is parking lot operators because they can’t get anyone to do the night shift every day but their dust problem is huge. But now you’ve got a robot doing that garage cleaning every day so you can get a much better cleaning performance” he adds.

Will robots take jobs from humans?

While the Trombia Free isn’t yet legally able to operate autonomously cleaning streets, it can be operated in the meantime by a worker using a tablet so in that sense it’s not ‘stealing’ the job of a traditional sweeper truck driver.

Instead, Nikkanen says this sort of innovation can bring new and different jobs to Finland.

“There will be changes in the nature of the jobs. People will be operating fleets of these units. There will be route planners, service designers, it creates new types of jobs.”

In terms of exports Norway and Germany are likely first target markets, but Finnish cities like Kuopio and Espoo have also been interested – and representatives from the City of Helsinki also attended this week’s launch event to learn more.

The EU’s Green Deal ideals

The idea of transitioning old and polluting tasks to more energy-efficient ways of working is at the heart of the EU’s Green Deal which offers funds for countries to make changes.

“This is really a crucial moment. Over the next year we will spend an enormous amount to rebuild our economies in response to this terrible pandemic and its economic consequences” said the EU’s Executive Vice-President for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans in a September speech.

“At the same time, we need to continue our fight against climate change, and steer our societies through an industrial revolution […] if we get this right, and if we get this right now, we can create new jobs and save jobs for decades to come and give future generations a healthy, secure life on this planet” he added.

Trombia’s manufacturers reckon that globally, diesel-powered street cleaning heavy equipment churns out more than three million metric tons of CO2 carbon emissions every year – and the Kuopio company would like to do something to tackle that figure with their new electric vehicle.

“Trombia Free takes carbon emissions down by 100%. It’s a zero emissions vehicle. It takes water consumption down by 95%” explains CEO Antti Nikkanen.

“It’s equipped with an all-weather, autonomous machine-vision technology from Finland. It’s cheaper and more powerful, almost 15 times faster than a regular street sweeper” he notes.

The machine hasn’t yet been tested during the coldest part of a Finnish winter, but the manufacturer is gearing up for rigorous tests this year with a particular focus on how well the batteries operate in sub zero conditions.