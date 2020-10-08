Koronavilkku app now available in English for Android and iPhone

The app has now been downloaded 2.3 million times - a figure equal to 42% of the population of Finland - since it was launched on 1st September.

The Koronavilkku track and trace app has released a new update, adding English to the existing Finnish and Swedish language options.

Although many Android and iPhone models will download, update and switch language automatically to English if that’s the default language setting on your phone, it is also possible to go into the menu and do it manually.

“In English, Koronavilkku gives more and more people living in Finland the opportunity to participate in preventing the spread of the epidemic. The new Language Selector makes it easier to change the language. The change was made based on the feedback we received from users” explains Aleksi Yrttiaho, THL’s Director of Information Management.

Although there have now been four versions of the app released, each fixing bugs or making improvements, Yrttiaho has about 20% of users are still running the first version and he recommends an upgrade.

According to to THL the Koronavilkka app – which means Corona Flash in English – has now been downloaded 2.3 million times since it was launched on 1st September: a figure equal to approximately 42% of the population of Finland.

During September 600 infections were reported through the app, which means around 1-in-3 people who contracted coronavirus during that month then went on to report the positive result to Koronavilkku which in turn sends out alerts to people who might have been in close proximity for an extended period of time.