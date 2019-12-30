Young Lions find winning form, as Finnish forward leads the scoring

Over the weekend the Finnish men's U20 team scored 15 goals in two games to put them on top of their group.

Finland’s U20 men’s ice hockey team have found a winning formula over the weekend after a loss in their opening game of the IIHF World Championship in the Czech Republic.

The Young Lions beat Slovakia 8-1 on Saturday, and followed that up with a 7-1 victory over Kazakhstan on Sunday.

They’re now standing top of Group A ahead of rivals Sweden.

After the weekend’s matches, Finnish forward Patrik Puistola leads the overall scoring so far at these World Championships with four goals and three assists; while Kristian Tanus is the current fourth place points scorer with three goals and two assists.

“I think I’ve played well so far. But there’s for sure things I can do better still” Tappara player Puistola told reporters after the Kazakhstan game, where he put the puck in the back of the net twice.

The game was plagued by penalties against the Finns, something they’ll need to work on before facing their next opponents.

“I think our whole team is pretty happy that we won, but it wasn’t our best game” says Joonas Oden.

“We could have done better, but that happens. We took too many penalties. It just slows down the team, slows the momentum” he said.

The U20 team will play their next match on New Year’s Eve against Switzerland, the team currently in third place in the group.

The Swiss beat Kazakhstan 3-2 but lost to Sweden 5-2.