Women’s football league is first major competition to re-start

The 2020 season was supposed to kick-off in March but games will start in the middle of June.

Finland’s National League – Kansallinen Liiga – the top flight of women’s football, is the first major competition to announce a start date, after the beginning of the season was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Games for the ten participating teams had been due to start in March, but will now kick-off on Saturday 13th June and run through until early November.

A two week training period begins at the start of June with special health and safety provisions in place to try and make sure there is no spread of coronavirus during the pre-season.

“If a team is diagnosed with a corona during the season, in principle the match of that team will be postponed to the calendar weekends left free for this purpose” says Heidi Pihlaja, Development Manager at the Finnish Football Association Palloliitto.

Spectators will be allowed to watch the games but only up to a limit of 500 people, and fans are likely to be told to stand two metres apart, although the Ministry for Culture and Sport has yet to release detailed guidelines about exactly what measures clubs will have to take at fixtures for fans this summer.

“The safety and responsibility of the match event is of paramount importance to us” says Pihlaja.

“However, we strongly believe that through the launch of the league, we can bring joy and meaning to people’s daily lives while acting responsibly to control the epidemic situation.”

