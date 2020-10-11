Valtteri Bottas retires from Eifel Grand Prix, after pole position start

The flying Finn made a strong start to the race but technical problems forced him out by the 19th lap of the German track.

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas retired from the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany on Sunday, after going into the race in pole position.

Bottas was at the head of the grid in front of Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton who was on the hunt for a record-equaling F1 win at the German Nurburgring track.

The flying Finn lead for a good portion of the race but a series of missteps, pit stops, and a safety incident starting on the 13th lap saw Bottas slip to third place, and then by the 19th lap the Finnish driver had retired due to a problem with his car’s systems.

“Power unit failure ended the race for me today” Bottas wrote on Twitter.

British driver Hamilton went on to win the race and equal racing legend Michael Schumacher‘s record of 91 Formula One wins.

The other Finnish driver in the race, former champion Kimi Räikkönen, finished in 12th place in his Alfa Romeo, more than 41 seconds adrift of the winner.

The next race action takes place in Portugal at the end of the month, with the first ever F1 Grand Prix at the Portimao track in the Algarve.