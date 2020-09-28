Valtteri Bottas races to victory at Russia Grand Prix

This was the ninth win of the Finns' career - and keeps him in second place in this year's championship race.

Finnish F1 driver Valterri Bottas has raced to victory at the Russian Grand Prix, at the expense of his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas lead for most of Sunday’s race in Sochi, and also recorded the fastest lap – despite having to cope with a bee on his visor at one point which obscured his vision going into a turn.

Meanwhile Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty which let Bottas easily win the race, the ninth of his career. It keeps the Finn in second place in the championship race, but he’s still 44 points adrift of Hamilton, who is still aiming to beat the all-time F1 wins record.

“Once I was in clean air I felt that the pace was pretty awesome and that I could control everything” Bottas told reporters after the race.

“Never give up. It’s a good day. It’s nice to get another win as it’s been a while and I now need to keep the momentum going” he added.

At the chequered flag Bottas claimed first place, followed by Dutch driver Max Verstappen then Hamilton in third.

The other Finnish driver in the race, former champion Kimi Räikkönen, finished in 14th position driving for Alfa Romeo.

Grand Prix action moves to Germany next in October, where drivers will race at the Nurburgring circuit for the first time since 2013.