Valtteri Bottas: ‘I will try to beat Lewis Hamilton again next year’

The fastest Finn on four wheels slumped to a 14th place finish in Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix - out of the points - as he watched his teammate win.

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas had a disastrous race at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, slumping to a 14th place finish and out of the points. But he’s already got his sights set on the 2021 season.

Going into the race Bottas knew he had to beat Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton by eight points to deny the British driver a record-equaling seventh championship – and keep his own championship hopes alive.

However it wasn’t to be in Turkey, with Bottas spinning on the first corner, then hitting another car and sending himself into another spin. There was more contact and more spins to come during the race and Bottas struggled to stay on the track after sustaining some damage to the front of his vehicle.

When he was told there were still four laps of the track left to go, Bottas said “I wish it was less.”

“That race was a disaster. Live and learn” Bottas wrote on his Facebook page after the race.

“He [Hamilton] deserves it fully. He was the better of us this year overall on average. He fully deserves it so really good for him but I will try to beat him next year” he said in an interview with Sky F1.

Since Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 he’s won nine grand prix races – but always been in the shadow of his more successful stablemate Hamilton. Now there is speculation in the racing world about whether 2021 will be Bottas’ last season for Mercedes if he wants the chance to win a championship title on his own terms.

The 2020 season isn’t over yet however, with Valtteri Bottas currently in second place in the drivers’ championship behind Hamilton who has an unassailable lead. There are still three races left on the calendar: two in Bahrain starting at the end of November, and one final race in Abu Dhabi in December.