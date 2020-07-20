Valtteri Bottas clinches third at Hungarian Grand Prix

After a "messy" start the Finnish F1 race managed to claw his way back to a podium finish.

Finnish Formula 1 racer Valtteri Bottas has clinched third place at the Hungarian Grand Prix which took place on Sunday.

It completes a 1-2-3 podium Finnish for the driver in the first three races of the re-booted F1 season, which was suspended during the coronavirus crisis.

The race was won by Bottas’ Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second place.

Bottas had a shaky start to the race – or as he wrote on Facebook a “messy start” – seeming to move to leave the starting grid before the lights had changed, and then dropping down into sixth place.

However race officials confirmed the movement of Bottas’ vehicle was not enough to trigger a false start sensor on the track.

The flying Finn then managed to claw his way back into contention but didn’t catch up with Verstappen until the final lap of the race, and wasn’t able to overtake him. “Gave it all I had” he wrote.

The drivers are off next weekend, but that’s followed by two weeks of racing at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.