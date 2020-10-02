Strict safety measures aim to keep Liiga hockey Covid-19 free this season

New Canadian defender Stuart Pearcy took a leap of faith moving from Toronto to Vaasa during the pandemic, but says life in Finland is more relaxed than North America.

Finland’s elite hockey players are lacing up their skates for the start of Liiga competition with more than a dozen games taking place over the weekend.

The season got underway on Thursday with a curtain raiser in Hämeenlinna where the home side took on Oulu Kärpät. It was a solid test of the new measures put in place to try and ensure a safe environment for players, staff, and fans alike.

“You could count who didn’t have the mask. There were 90% who had a mask” explains Liiga’s Director of Hockey Operations Arto Järvelä.

The crowd was also thinned-out and socially distanced.

“There was only 2,000 spectators, the building seats close to 5,000 and we can take in about 40% to 60% of spectators to each game” he says.

These are some of the basic processes put in place by Liiga this year. Others include daily temperature checks for players and staff before practice sessions and games; with testing and isolation if someone shows even mild symptoms.

On game days there’s a ‘bubble’ around the team which keeps interactions to a minimum compared with the usual buzz around the ice halls, in the locker rooms, on the bench, or meeting with fans.

“The teams control everything. We close the dressing room area around each game, only the players are allowed to be there. No people are going back and forth to the dressing rooms or the stairs” Järvelä tells News Now Finland.

“So far we are good, but you never know what has happened at home, or at the shop or wherever you want to find coronavirus” he cautions.

Arriving in Finland during the pandemic

Before the start of the season Vaasa Sport added a new defender to their roster, and for Canadian Stuart Percy coming to Finland during the pandemic – his first venture to play outside North America – could have been a leap of faith.

But when he got to the west coast city, he found life in Finland much more relaxed about coronavirus than at home in Toronto.

“Away from the rink it’s fairly normal. It’s nice to be able to just go to the grocery store or go to a restaurant or have a meal, or be able to walk around because the coronavirus is a lot less restrictive here than it is in Canada” he explains.

Percy, 27, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2011 draft and played 12 games in the NHL. He’s played most of his professional career in the AHL before moving to Vaasa.

“I got here late July, it’s been two months […] but I just had my wife come over this week, she’s going to be around for a while” he tells News Now Finland ahead of the team’s first Liiga game away to Lahti Pelicans.

Percy says the team has already been tested once, but he gets his temperature taken every day, and everyone is wearing masks when they’re on the road or going into the rink.

“It’s nice that we haven’t had any cases here in Vaasa on our team” he says.

Liiga’s Director of Hockey Operations Arto Järvelä says there’s no daily or weekly testing regime because it would be extremely expensive, but also because in some of the smaller cities test results are not guaranteed to come back quickly enough between games.