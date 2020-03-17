Huuhkajat’s EURO dreams postponed by a year

The EURO 2020 football tournament is being postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dreams of Finnish football fans, and players, are on hold for at least a year after UEFA postponed this year’s EURO 2020 tournament.

The Finnish men’s national team – known as Huuhkajat, or Eagle Owls – qualified for this summer’s competition, the first time they’d ever made it through to the finals of a major international competition.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA called a halt to the tournament on Tuesday evening.

“We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent. It is at times like these that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism” says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

“The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and, in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football” he explains.

Finland would have faced Denmark, Belgium and Russia in Group B of the June tournament, with matches in favourable regional venues Copenhagen and St. Petersburg.

Finland’s team captain Tim Sparv, who plays his club football at Danish side FC Midtjylland said that postponing the tournament was “the only sensible thing to do.”

“Well done UEFA” he added.

The tournament will now take place for a month from June 11th 2021.

