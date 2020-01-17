Football stars score at annual Sports Gala

The most prestigious award - Sportsperson of the Year - has been handed out since 1947.

Finnish footballers have enjoyed a night of awards glory at the annual Sports Gala Urheilugaala in Helsinki on Thursday night.

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki won Sportsperson of the Year for his performance in the English Premier League, as well as for his role in the men’s national team qualifying for their first major international competition.

Pukki also took home the Moment of the Year prize for his two goals against Lichtenstein last November.

The Eagle Owls – Huuhkajat – scooped the Team of the Year prize; while their coach Markku Kanerva took home the Coach of the Year award.

The only other footballers to ever have won top awards at Urheilugaala were Jari Litmanen in 1995 and Sami Hyppiä in 2001 – both men scooped the Team Player of the Year award.

