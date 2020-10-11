Finnish Eagle Owls beat Bulgarian Lions 2-0 in Euro fixture

This was the first time in nine encounters that Finland had beaten Bulgaria - and moves the Finns within one point of table leaders Wales.

The Finnish men’s national football team walked away 2-0 winners in their latest UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday evening.

Second half goals from the boots of Robert Taylor and substitute Fredrik Jensen secured the victory in the Group B4 encounter.

The match was the first time the Huuhkajat – Eagle Owls – had played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in five years, following its recent renovation; and the team’s first ever win against Bulgaria – nicknamed the Lions – in nine encounters.

“I called for the will to win from the team, and we saw it today” head coach Markku Kanerva said in an interview after the match.

Kanerva had made ten changes to the side which slumped to a 5-1 defeat in a friendly against Poland on the weekend, and it surely helped boost the team’s sisu to have talisman striker and playmaker Teemu Pukki back in the squad.

There were 6,500 spectators at Sunday evening’s game, wearing masks and supposed to maintain good social distancing – although with the hardcore Pohjoiskaarre fans behind the goal, that didn’t happen.

“It was a fantastic experience to have fans back, it makes a world of difference. It feels great to be back all together in the Olympic Stadium, us and the fans. And also a great result for us tonight. All in all, perfect” Finnish player Paulus Arajuuri told reporters.

In Sunday’s other Group B4 game Wales and the Republic of Ireland managed a goalless draw which is good news for the Finns. It keeps them in second place in the table but now just one point behind leaders Wales.