Finland wins, as the luck of the Irish runs out in Helsinki

This was the second win this week for Huuhkajat, with Fredrik Jensen scoring his third goal in as many games for the national team.

The Finnish men’s national football team needed just one goal at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night to seal the fate of the visiting Republic of Ireland side.

Huuhkajat – Eagle Owls – were back in UEFA Nations League action fresh off a 2-0 win against Bulgaria on Sunday and looking to notch up another victory.

And Fredrik Jensen didn’t disappoint, scoring his third goal in as many games, finding the back of the net in the 66th minute from a Teemu Pukki cross.

The visitors from the Emerald Isle kept up the pressure on the Finns throughout the game and although a couple of shots hit the woodwork in the second half they just couldn’t manage to score – but they anyway made Finnish keeper Lukas Hradecky work hard until the final whistle.

“It was a really tough game and we are of course happy with the win” Finnish defender Joona Toivio told reporters after the match.

“Six points out of these two home games was great. On top of that it was fantastic to play again in front of the home fans, they were brilliant” says Toivio, who plays his club football for Swedish side BK Häcken.

In the other Group B4 game tonight, Bulgaria fell at home 0-1 against Wales. It means the Welsh maintain their lead at the top of the table with 10 points, just one point ahead of Finland in second place on 9 points.

The Republic of Ireland trail far behind on 2 points and Bulgaria have 1 point. Neither of these teams has won a match yet in the competition.

Finland is back in action next month with an away game in Bulgaria on 15th November, followed by an away game in Wales a few days later.